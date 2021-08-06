University of Ghana Accra City Campus swears-in interim SRC

These students were appointed to act as interim leaders

The interim Executives of the University of Ghana Student Representative Council at the Accra City Campus (UGSRC-ACC) has been sworn into office to take over the administration of the Union for the 2020/2021 academic year.

These students were appointed to act as interim leaders following a decision by the General Assembly of the mother SRC to from the Speaker of the General



The interim executives who were sworn in over the weekend are;



Clinton Banning Baffour – President



Hammond Raphael Trebi – Vice President



Kukua Dansoa Boateng – Women’s Commissioner



Nancy Nketia – General Secretary

Richmond Akpah – Treasurer



Delivering an address, the out-going SRC President, Solomon Ocansey, charged the interim executives to ensure that painting works of the campus resume.



He also urged them to continue projects that his administration was unable to complete.



“I would advise that the incoming administration insist that management looks into the contract that was signed between the previous contracts and the current contract with the contractor to rectify issues so that the painting works can continue, also with the issue of projectors and laptops I would encourage or admonish the incoming administration to ensure that what we started doesn’t end because I am very much aware that the laptops are here and I have seen it. You just have to ensure that they have are being fixed.”



Interim SRC President, Clinton Baffour Banning, in his acceptance address, vowed to espouse good leadership qualities in working together with his committee members.