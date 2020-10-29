University of Ghana launches investigations into KIA coronavirus test

University of Ghana is the oversight institution of Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research

Whatsup News has confirmed that Ghana’s premier University of Ghana, has begun investigations into the relationship between Frontiers Healthcare Services and Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) in respect of the COVID-19 testing at Kotoka International Airport.

The University of Ghana is the oversight institution of Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research (NMIMR), Ghana’s main research centre.



Whatsup News has evidence that the University has launched a full-scale probe into the relationship between its premier Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research (NMIMR) on one part and Frontiers Healthcare Services and Omni Product Services on the other.



A source at the University’s registry has confirmed that a high level committee composed of senior members of the academia is frantically digging into ascertaining circumstances surrounding the unclear partnership between Noguchi and Frontiers.



Multiple sources confirmed that the University of Ghana has already written letters to potential individuals and institutions which they deem may have more information on the matter.



A letter of invitation cited by Whatsup News read: “Management of the University of Ghana has constituted a Committee to investigate the relationship between Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), OmniSpecial Product Limited and Frontier Healthcare Services. Noting that you have or may have some information that may assist the investigations, the committee invites you for an interaction as follows:”



An August 27, 2020 letter written by Dr. Emmanuel Acquaye, an Action Chappel Pastor who claimed to be a Director at Frontiers, sought partnership with Noguchi to help them execute their contract at Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport.

The letter which was addressed to Professor William Kwabena Ampofo, a cousin of President Akufo-Addo and the Coordinator of the National Laboratory for COVID-19 Testing at Noguchi asked the Noguchi for assistance in executing the test in accordance with the national covid 19 protocols.



Dr. Emmanuel Acquaye who signed the letter on behalf of Frontiers Healthcare Services has admitted in a telephone conversation with Whatsup News that Professor William Ampofo is his very close friend.



“Ampofo is my friend and he is at the centre of everything going on,” said Dr. Acquaye during the conversation.



Dr. Acquaye who is suspected to be the link with Omni Product, the second company under the investigation had solicited the support of NMIMR to enable Frontiers carry on with the covid testing at KIA.



“Our organisation is carrying Covid-19 testing on arriving passengers at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra. We must make sure we meet all applicable standards and guidance for a top quality seamless operation” stated the letter.



It continued; “Per your role as National Coordinator for Covid-19 testing, we write to request your support for the following:

-Ensure standard operating protocols for COCID-19 testing are in place covering nasopharyngeal sampling and processing for COVID-19 antigen detection.



-Constantly review the process of timely transmission of Covid-19 antigen test results to the Ghana Health Service Port Health Unit.



-Assess the staff quality of work.”



In conclusion, the letter stated that “Noting that this service is novel and first of its kind worldwide, quality control and quality assurance is highly critical”



In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye claimed the contract for Frontier Healthcare to charge US$ 150 from each arriving passenger at the KIA on the test, was an exclusive deal between the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) and Frontier Healthcare.