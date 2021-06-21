University of Ghana signs MoU with Hungarian University

University of Ghana signed an MoU with the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences

The University of Ghana (UG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

The agreement was signed at a meeting between the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, the Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana, and the Rector of the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences.



The partnership agreement is aimed at both increasing the number of Ghanaian science students in the Hungarian University and strengthening the relationship between the two countries.



Rector of the Hungarian University, Sczaba Cyuriza, mentioned that quite a number of Ghanaian students were already studying in the university.



He was hopeful that the partnership will see a lot more Ghanaians patronize the school.



Sczaba Cyuriza added that Agriculture was an important area for them, hence, are willing to collaborate with the University of Ghana on a joint degree program that will build professional and competent students for the future.

The goal is to recruit young people from Ghana who wants to study at our university. The second will be a cooperation on a joint degree in tropical and subtropical agriculture. It is a very interesting and an important area for the Hungarian University and we have the idea, if you’re interested, then we could find the solution to start the joint degree” he said.



Vice-Chancellor for the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Owusu Oduro was happy with the partnership.



He was hopeful that the partnership will go a long way in resolving the agricultural deficiencies in the two countries.



“It is doable, with what I’m seeing here, it will serve the two countries mutually. Crop husbandry and environment, genetic for crops and livestock improvement. Postharvest technology, plant growth, and development biology, plant pathology, and disease control. Going down the food chain, these are the areas that we lack as nations in terms of food security, rural economics, agric digitization, and precise farming and I think that is the new trend giving the volume of these are areas that we can strongly learn to modernize agriculture."