University of Ghana signs US$9 million ICT centre deal with KOICA

UG VC Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo

Source: GNA

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Ghana has signed a Record of Discussion (RoD) with the University of Ghana to build a Centre of Excellence for ICT- based Start-up and Asian Research Centre.

The $9-million Ghana-Korea Centre of Excellence which is to be known as GK-IMPACT will be built at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon.



Construction of the Centre will commence this year, (2022) and is expected to be completed in 2025.



The Centre is aimed at building an advanced innovation centre that can share Korea's advanced ICT and development experiences while enhancing Ghana's research and ICT capabilities to increase ties between Ghana and Korea.



The facility, a hub for establishing startup incubation programmes, would also host Ghana-Korea business conferences Coordinated by UNICEF through MEST Africa, creating jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities for youth after-effects of COVID-19.



Mr Jung-Taek Lim, Korea Ambassador to Ghana signed on behalf of his country said the project was based on a request by the UG to the Embassy.



He commended Ghana for taking steps in building a robust infrastructure to facilitate the operations of startups, drive entrepreneurship and promote research, adding that it would be enhanced by Korea which had an advantage in Information Communication and Technology (ICT).

The Ambassador said GK-IMPACT resonates with the Vice-chancellor's vision of enhancing the experiences of students, among other stakeholders through digitalisation.



Professor Nana Aba Amfo, the Vice-chancellor of the university who signed for Ghana said the institution cannot train students without providing them with ICT training, adding that the offer was timely.



Help the University synchronise two areas of interest digitalisation and Asian studies.



She said her vision is to promote a culture of research teaching and learning, administrative processes, and extension services driven by technology.



The Vice-chancellor said in recognition of global trends in ICT and the area of technology, the University was training students who are critical thinkers, culturally sensitive, technologically alert and would be ready to provide leadership both locally and internationally.