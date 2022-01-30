University of Ghana student drowns in swimming pool

Student drowns in a swimming pool

The student is from the University of Ghana



University authorities are yet to speak on the issue



A student of the University of Ghana has reportedly drowned following an unsuccessful attempt to swim in the university’s swimming pool.



According to Radio Univers, the university’s radio station, the incident occurred on Saturday, January 29, 2022.



Eyewitnesses who spoke to campus-based Radio Univers indicated that the victim was asked to depart from the dangerous side of the pool.



“Usually, the swim instructors, if they don’t see you swimming there always, they know that you are not really good at swimming per how you kick and all and they ask you to go back.

“…so, the guy went to the 21ft and was asked to go back the first time…not knowing, he went there again and the next thing they heard was that he had drowned,” the eyewitness said.



In a viral video making, some persons were seen trying to retrieve the body of the supposed drowned student from the pool.



Watch how the lifeless body of the student was brought out of the pool.



