University of Ghana swears in new Registrar

Mrs Emelia Naa Kwantsua Agyei-Mensah is the new Registrar of the University of Ghana

Source: GNA

The University of Ghana has sworn in Mrs Emelia Naa Kwantsua Agyei-Mensah, as the new Registrar.

She was sworn in at a brief ceremony held at the New Council Chamber of the University on Sunday, August 1, 2021.



A statement from the University copied to the Ghana News Agency said Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, delivering the welcome address, said Mrs Agyei-Mensah succeeded Mrs Mercy Haizel-Ashia, who assumed office in August 2013 as the first female Registrar of the University of Ghana.



Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse, the Chancellor of the University, explained that the ceremony had to be held as scheduled to prevent an administrative vacuum as the tenure of the outgoing Registrar ended on July 31, 2021.



She commended Mrs Haizel-Ashia for her outstanding leadership skills, dedication and commitment to university service.



She also expressed confidence in the new Registrar, who had gained extensive knowledge in university administration, to have a successful tenure, saying she looked forward to their fruitful working relationship.

The Chancellor administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy as stipulated by the Basic Laws of the University of Ghana prior to the assumption of office.



After the ceremonial handing over of notes to mark the end of the old tenure, it said the Acting Vice-Chancellor and the outgoing Registrar robed the new Registrar in a ceremonial gown.



Mrs Agyei-Mensah, according to the statement, gave an assurance to embrace best practices and effective leadership to deliver quality services to students, faculty, staff, alumni and other stakeholders.



She acknowledged that the University, like the rest of the world, had faced many challenges in recent times but pledged to work with Senior Management to address them.



The Registrar also pledged to build on the efforts of her predecessor to ensure that the University administration worked effectively and efficiently.

Mrs Agyei-Mensah has served in various capacities at the University, commencing her career in 1999 as a Junior Assistant Registrar. She was upgraded to the rank of Assistant Registrar and Senior Assistant Registrar in 2000 and 2006, respectively.



In 2014, she was promoted to Deputy Registrar, and until her appointment as Registrar, she served as College Secretary of the College of Education.



As the Chief Operating Officer of the University, the new Registrar will serve as Secretary to the Chancellor, University Council, and Academic Board.



Mrs Agyei-Mensah is the ninth Registrar of the University of Ghana.