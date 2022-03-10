University of Ghana targets growth in collaborative partnerships with African universities

Prof. Gordon Awandare

Pro-Vice-Chancellor in charge of Student and Academic Affairs at the University of Ghana, Prof. Gordon Awandare has said that the university is taking steps to grow its collaborative partnerships with other universities, especially in Africa.

He has said that the University of Ghana, with its internationalization policy, will aim at building its alumni networks in other African countries and use that as a means to create more partnerships.



Prof. Awandare mentioned this on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, when a team from Fondazione Edu Scholarship paid him a visit.



Touting University of Ghana as a preferred choice for students within West Africa, Prof. Awandare noted that it was important for collaborations to be established to increase the University’s influence on the continent.



“In West Africa, we are one of the most popular destinations for students and that is the track record we have; producing a conducive environment for students. But we want to do better. We want to be able to have more partnerships with other African universities but that is a process.”



“Right now, we are developing an internationalization policy that includes regionalization. It looks at how we can build our alumni networks in other African countries and use that as a means to create more partnerships in those countries and then globally as well,” Prof. Awandare intimated.

He is hopeful that this strategy will “take the university to another level in terms of engagement with the regional community.”



Prof. Awandare also reiterated the University of Ghana’s commitment to making education more accessible to the country’s teeming high school graduates.



He said that work was progressing steadily in the establishment of other city campuses – in Kumasi and Takoradi.



“We are putting a lot of focus on that now. We are trying to develop them and upgrade the facilities there. So then, basically, we can have the University of Ghana across the country. With that, people can access the University of Ghana everywhere and that is the next chapter in our development. We are building city campuses,” he mentioned.