University of Ghana to open Kumasi, Takoradi City campuses soon

University of Ghana is the country's premiere university

The University of Ghana has announced plans to open City Campuses at Takoradi and Kumasi in the Western and Ashanti regions respectively.

Both campuses will offer 2021/2022 undergraduate admissions for Bachelor of Science in Administration with options in Accounting, Banking, and Finance, Insurance, Public Administration, Health Service Administration, Human Resource Management, Marketing, E-commerce, and customer management.



Last year, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, visited Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to announce plans to start the Kumasi City Campus.

Should the Kumasi and Takoradi City Campuses be successfully opened, the University of Ghana will have three city campuses, with the Accra City Campus being the first.