University of Ghana to open Kumasi, Takoradi City campuses soon

The University of Ghana has announced plans to open City Campuses at Takoradi and Kumasi in the Western and Ashanti regions respectively.
Both campuses will offer 2021/2022 undergraduate admissions for Bachelor of Science in Administration with options in Accounting, Banking, and Finance, Insurance, Public Administration, Health Service Administration, Human Resource Management, Marketing, E-commerce, and customer management.
Last year, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, visited Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to announce plans to start the Kumasi City Campus.
Should the Kumasi and Takoradi City Campuses be successfully opened, the University of Ghana will have three city campuses, with the Accra City Campus being the first.
- We administered CPR to drowned student – UG Sports Directorate discloses
- Introduce swimming at basic school level - UG coach advocates
- University of Ghana the only tertiary institution to cater for hearing-impaired students – GNAD
- We will educate children to acquire 21st Century skills — Minister
- UTAG Strike: Rectify teachers' Single Spine Salary - Nana Akomea tells Employment Minister
- Read all related articles