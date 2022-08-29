0
University of Portsmouth Ghana celebrates anniversary

Mon, 29 Aug 2022

The Ghana Alumni chapter of the University of Portsmouth, UK has indicated its preparedness to celebrate the 30th alumnus anniversary aimed at highlighting the prospects and the Ghanaian relationship over the years.

The celebration on the theme: “Reconnecting to celebrate a rich past and an amazing future for our Alma Matter and Alumni” is slated for September 10, 2022, at the Globe Education Centre in Accra.

Dr. Bryan Buxton- Bannor, an alumnus and a lecturer at the Regional Maritime University (RMU) made this announcement in an interview with the media to reach out to all members to be in readiness for the pending anniversary celebration.

According to him, the group at a teething stage is still reaching out to all alumni which he explained had seen significant growth in membership over the past few years.

“We plan to provide a forum for the Alumni to exchange ideas on academic, cultural, social, and national issues as our contribution to personal and national development,” he opined adding that this would provide the platform for better engagement to help build relationships and also enhance such relationship to serve the interest of the Ghanaian chapter better.

The University of Portsmouth is a public university in the city of Portsmouth, Hampshire, England. It is one of only four universities in the South-East to be rated Gold in the Government Teaching Excellence Framework.

Portsmouth has educated a wide range of people and has alumni worldwide including Ghana.

Source: Mabel Delassie Awuku
