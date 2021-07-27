University teachers demand improvement in conditions of service

UTAG has warned of a possible strike action

Source: GNA

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has warned of a possible strike action, following the government’s refusal to address the worsening conditions of service of the members.

According to the National Executive Committee (NEC), the Association was not happy with the way the government had been dragging its feet on negotiations concerning the welfare of the teachers.



“Specifically, negotiation of our conditions of service which was started some two years ago, has overly been delayed with no end in sight,” a statement jointly signed by Professor Charles Marfo, the UTAG President, and Dr Eric Abavare, the National Secretary, noted.



The statement emphasized that at its last meeting with the government, UTAG strongly indicated to the authorities that if by the agreed date of end of negotiation (July 31), no agreement was reached, then the teachers “will have no option but to resort to indefinite strike.”

It said the members had resolved to follow through with its decision to halt all teaching-related activities from August 02, this year, “if no agreement is reached by the said date”.



The statement pointed out that copies of the notification had been sent to the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Chief of Staff, Office of the President, and the Executive Secretary, National Labour Commission.