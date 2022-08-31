Unknown gunmen kill 32-year-old man at Yendi

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
A 32-year-old man, Abdul Jalil Mohammed, has been shot and killed by unknown gunmen at Yendi in the Northern Region.
According to a Citinewsroom.com report sighted by GhanaWeb, the deceased was shot while he was riding on a motorbike.
As confirmed by the Assembly Man for Gbuntingli electoral, the deceased has since been buried in line with Islamic custom.
Meanwhile, a police investigation is currently underway to unravel the circumstance of the shooting and also bring the perpetrators to book.
The death of Jalil Mohammed comes some two weeks after another person was also killed similarly in the town.
