Unknown persons ransack Ashie Moore’s office at Teshie

Some unknown individuals have ransacked the office of the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Nii Ashie Moore located at Teshie, First junction, Accra.

According to a citinewsroom report, the staff revealed that some properties were vandalized and the perpetrators also went away with a laptop belonging to the chairman on the dawn of February 27, 2023.



According to the accounts officer at the office, Albert Luterodt, he reported to the office in the morning only to notice the doors have been forced open, adding that the case has since been reported to the police for investigation.



“We came to work at exactly 8 am today and realized the whole place had been messed up. The accounts office and the cashier’s office were forcefully opened. They entered Ashie Moore’s main office to steal his laptop. They have destroyed everything.

“The Police are looking into the matter. We have not been allowed inside to touch anything. We the staff are standing right in front of the office in shock. We are all worried. Luckily Mr. Ashie Moore tells me he was not around when the thugs came,” he added.



YNA/WA