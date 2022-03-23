Unlawful installation of a Chief by Omanhene of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Council

The people want the chieftaincy issue resolved for peace to prevail

Source: Owusu-Frimpong Nana

The unlawful action by Omanhene Frimpong Manso of Akyem Kotoku Traditional area has caused tension, panic and fears at Akyem Ayirebi in the Akyemansa District.

The Akyem Kotoku Omanhene Osieadeayo Frimpong Manso has created tension, fears and panic at Akyem Ayirebi by presenting false and misleading information to create a gate system in the Royal Bretuo family at Akyem Ayirebi. This has led him to create a non-existent gate system and has unlawfully imposed a rival chief on the people of Akyem Ayirebi. The Queenmother’s nominee now known as Obrempong Gyepre Asante II was installed in May 2021.



The demise of Obrempong Gyepre Agyekum in 2017, created a vacant stool.



Since 2018, Nana Adwoa Adomakoa II, the Queen-mother of Bretuo Royal Family of Akyem Ayirebi has gone through all the requisite customary processes leading to the selection and installation of a new chief in place of the deceased occupant of the stool, Obrempong Gyepre Agyekum.



On 29/9/2019, I the Queen-mother, assembled all the elders of the Bretuo Royal family including Abusuapanyin Kofi Kumi and his household at the Akyem Ayirebi palace and formally informed them that after a lengthy consultation, I have nominated one Kwadwo Asante, a royal and the nephew of the late Obrempong Gyepre Agyekum and son of madam Afua Bronya, to be the new chief in place of the late Gyepre Agyekum II.



The only remaining two kingmakers of Nana Kwabena Sakyi, Gyasewahene and Nana Yaw Darkwa II, Akwamuhene of Akyem Ayirebi were formally informed and asked to vet the nominee which was carried out successfully, and all required customary drinks/dowry were paid. There is no form of gate or rotation system in the family.

On 8/12/2019, Nana Adwoa Adomakoa II and the kingmakers formally introduced the nominee Kwadwo Asante to Osabarima Tabi Annum of Anamase Bankame, who is the Acting Head of “Nifa division of the Akyem Kotoku traditional area. She was asked to pay the required customary drinks and some amount of money in line with the appropriate customary rites and practice of the Akyem Kotoku traditional area to the Omanhene. A similar amount of money and customary drinks were paid to other stakeholders as required by custom and tradition and were advised to go ahead with the installation.



On 5/5/2021, the new chief now known as Obrempong Gyepre Asante II was installed peacefully without any incidence. The queen-mother is the appropriate person at customary law to install a chief aAkyem Ayirebi Bretuo royal family, as that is the customary law and practice of the people of Akyem Ayirebi Bretuo royal family. Per the existing and time-tested custom and tradition, the Abusuapanyin Kofi Kumi and Omanhene Frimpong Manso do not have any authority to install a chief at Akyem Ayirebi.



Since the installation of the new Chief on 5/5/2021, the Omanhene, Abusuapanyin Kofi Kumi and Nana tabi Annum have needlessly opposed her decision and instigated several attempts through letters from Osabarima Tabi Annum and him to the Akyemanasa DISEC, to unlawfully install a new chief at Ayirebi. The unlawful actions of the Omanhene have seriously undermined the outdooring of the new chief lawfully installed by me the queen mother of Akyem Ayirebi. That the Omanhene and Abusuapanyin have no judicial power nor authority to install or impose a chief on the people of Akyem Ayirebi as that is not the customary practice of the people of Akyem Ayirebi Bretuo Family. Per the customary laws of Akyem Ayirebi, an Omanhene or Abusuapanyin cannot install or destool a chief or queen-mother.



The Omanhene has presented false and misleading information by deliberately creating a rotation gate system, a system that is alien to Akyem Ayirebi Bretuo royal family. A High Court order requesting the traditional council and the DISEC to resolve the dispute was not implemented because there is no judicial committee at the Kotoku traditional council and also, the Omanhene made his position known by picking one Kwadwo Gyimah as his preferred nominee without inviting the queen-mother to a meeting.



How could the Omanhene who is not a member of the Akyem Ayirebi Bretuo family and does not know much about the family, be the one to choose the appropriate person to be the chief of that family against the queen mother who is a member of the family, has been on the stool for 50 years, knows much about the family and clothed with the power to do so?

That the Omanhene and Abusuapanyin have cited Professor Owusu-Frimpong as the one who confirmed the rotation gate system in Akyem Ayirebi Bretuo royal family. This is a palpable lie, a situation he knows nothing about. The Omanhene, Abusuapanyin Kofi Kumi and Nana Tabi Annum’s ’ action has seriously caused grave disaffection, confusion, stress, and serious tension among the queen mother and members of the Akyem Ayirebi Bretuo royal family.



On 21/3/2022, on the orders of Omanhene Frimpong Manso, the Abusuapanyin’s nephew of Kwadwo Gyimah was installed as a rival chief at Ayirebi. The installation has since created tension, fear and panic in town that could spill out to a violence clash of the factions. Counter announcements by the Obrempong Gyepre Agyekum and Queen mother Nana Adomakoa II and that of Abusuapanyin and nephew Kwadwo Gyimah of what the people of the town should do and not do continue unabated at the local communication centre at Akyem Ayirebi.



The Omanhene and Abusuapanyin are not clothed to install a chief in Akyem Ayirebi Bretuo Royal family, and therefore, should not be allowed to interfere with the queen mother's nominated and lawfully installed chief.



Unless an arbitration is set up by the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, persistent violence will rage on in the town.