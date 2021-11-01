Unless you enjoy drama, walk to the police to avoid chaos – Lawyer tells Sosu

Francis Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency

• Francis-Xavier Sosu matter can turn bizarre, lawyer fears

•Francis-Xavier Sosu has resisted arrest for the second time



•The police wants MP to answer questions over an unlawful protest



A private legal practitioner Sammy Darko has said the whole impasse involving Madina MP, Ghana Police, and Parliament can be solved if he voluntarily honours police invitation.



According to him, unless the lawmaker enjoys drama, his appearance for questioning will bring a solution to the current misunderstanding.

Speaking on Assase Radio, he said this matter could turn political if not addressed.



“I have noticed that the new leadership of the Police Service will want to assert its authority. I have also seen that the Speaker of Parliament wants to assert his authority, we cannot take out the politics,” Darko said.



“This could also turn political because you notice the youth of the constituency and from what I have read, they [youth] have been the main pillars from preventing the police from arresting the MP, and so it is getting into the midst of law and politics and when it’s law and politics, it can get bizarre,” he reiterated.



“But the law is the law and I think this matter can be solved by the MP simply walking to the police and assisting them in the investigation unless he wants to enjoy the drama," Asaaseradio.com quoted.