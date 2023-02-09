80
Unlike Mahama’s government, we have found the solution to Ghana’s problems – Bawumia’s advisor

Dr. Kabiru Mahama, A Technical Advisor At The Office Of The Vice President Dr Tiah Kabiru Mahama, a technical advisor at the Office of the Vice President

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Tiah Kabiru Mahama, a technical advisor at the Office of the Vice President, has warned Ghanaians against voting back former President John Dramani Mahama to power.

Speaking in a Good Morning Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, Dr Kabiru Mahama said that Mahama has had the opportunity to lead Ghana but he failed to find the solutions to the country's problems.

He added that, unlike Mahama's government, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has found the solutions to Ghana's problems.

“John Mahama has had all the opportunities as a president, as a vice president, as a member of parliament. He has gone through the ropes (but) he has not been able to identify the problems of this country.

“And even if he did identify the problems of this country, he never was able to provide a solution to them. Now, six years down the line, they have found the magic wand that they can use to be able to provide the solution to this problem,” he said.

Asked by the host of Good Morning Ghana, Dr Randy Abbey, whether the current government has found the solution to Ghana’s problems, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s advisor said:

“Ghana’s solution has been found. The managers of the economy are working seriously on this solution, these solutions may come at a cost to the people of Ghana.”

Watch the interview below:



You can also watch this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



