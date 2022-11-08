Unlike NDC, Ofori-Atta has something to show for all monies he has borrowed – Nana Ofori-Atta

Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta

Board Chairman of the National Theatre, Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta, has refuted suggestions that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has nothing to show for all the monies it has borrowed.

Speaking in an interview on GHOne TV, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Agyeman Ofori-Atta said that unlike the era of John Dramani Mahama, all the monies Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta borrowed have been used for projects that are visible to every Ghanaian.



He added that it is true that Ofori-Atta has borrowed a lot, but all the monies he borrowed were put into strategic sectors of the economy that will help propel the development of Ghana.



"The difference between the NDC government's borrowing and the NPP government's borrowing is in the purpose. The monies they (the NDC) borrowed, where did it go? How many things do we remember they used the money for?



He added that for the Akufo-Addo government the monies borrowed have been invested in "agriculture, health, education, industry, transport, the list goes on. You can see it. Let them list theirs, and let's see."



"So, that is the point; the point is the money has been borrowed, these are matters of fact, you can twist it. (The problem) is what it (the borrowed funds) has been spent on. Are we going to see the benefit?" he queried.

He added that the Akufo-Addo government had invested so much in railway infrastructure, which is critical in expanding Ghana's economy.



