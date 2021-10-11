Unlucky trio arrested after attempting to sell corpse for GH¢7,000 to priest

The three men wanted to sell the corpse when they were arrested

• Three men have been arrested for allegedly killing a man

• The police in the Volta region say the suspects wanted to sell the corpse of the deceased



• A tip-off led to the arrest of the three in three separate places



Luck eluded three persons after they allegedly killed a 30-year-old man and attempted to sell his corpse to a traditional priest for GH¢7,000 at Agbozume.



Kalefe Korku, 42, Afedo Kpotor, 21, and Ametoke Sitsofe, 27, were arrested after they reportedly contacted a fetish priest at Agbozume, seeking leads on where they could sell the corpse, according citinewsroom.com.



The deceased is said to be a 30-year-old, Albert Anyinado.

Making this known in a press release, DSP Effia Tenge, the Public Relations Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, said the police found this out upon a tip-off.



“The buyer agreed to meet the suspect at Agavedzi near the lagoon to receive the dead body. But suspects upon sighting the police abandoned the dead body and bolted,” the police statement said.



The three suspects were subsequently pursued and arrested separately at Agavedzi, Agbozume, and Adina, the police said.



Investigations are underway and the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital morgue for autopsy.