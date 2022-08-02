2
Unpaid NABCo trainees to camp at Jubilee House August 10

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) have threatened to picket at the Jubilee House, the seat of Ghana’s presidency on August 10, to demand payment of their allowances.

The workers were asked to remain at post after the National Coordinator of NABCO, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars indicated that there would be no extension of the 3-year contract of the trainees.

But the group says efforts to get their nine months stipend paid have yielded no positive results. President of the Nation Builders’ Corp Trainees Association of Ghana (NABTAG), Dennis Opoku Katakyie says the situation is taking a serious toll on their livelihoods.

“We have not been paid for the past nine months. And so the question we ask ourselves is that how are we able to feed our family? We still eat from our mother's and father's pocket which is very embarrassing. Why NABCo trainees of 67,000 you directed to remain at post still not been paid? On Wednesday all of us are marching peacefully to the Jubilee House to look for the Vice President, and the Chief of Staff to remind them that we are still at post”

At a news conference in Kumasi on Friday (July 29) the group also kicked against plans by the government to impose the YouStart programme on the beneficiaries as NABCo ends on September 1.

The aggrieved NABCo officers are also seeking the intervention of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other prominent voices to intervene on their behalf.

