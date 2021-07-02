Unpunished past crimes cause of Wa military indiscipline – Adib Saani

•Unpunished crimes orchestrated by the security agencies in the past only breed further indiscipline

•Adib Saani believes the latest incident from Wa is a smear on Ghana's democratic achievements



•The Ghana Armed Forces have since condemned the act and will institute an internal disciplinary measure on the officers involved



Security Analyst, Adib Saani has opined those unpunished crimes orchestrated by the security agencies in the past only breed further indiscipline.



His comments come after some military personnel were caught on camera meting out physical abuse on some residents in Wa over an alleged missing phone.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Adib Saani condemned the act by the military men and described it as a smear on the country's democratic achievements.



“The tendency by the military and other security services to always cover up crimes perpetrated by their own, in a quest to preserve morale or to protect reputation is what is motivating these officers into thinking the uniforms they wear grants them invincibility.

“The Wa incident is a smear on our democratic achievements and should be condemned by all and this should not be business as usual. The officers have to face the music and the public deserve to know as transparency is of the essence and this will ensure accountability and prevent such acts from happening again,” Adib Saani lamented



Already, the Ghana Armed Forces has disclosed its intent to institute an internal disciplinary measure to deal with the soldiers who were involved in brutalising Wa residents over a missing mobile phone.



In a statement signed by Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director of Public Relations, the GAF condemned the acts by the soldiers and stated that “such unprofessional conduct by the military will not be condoned by any member of the force.”



The statement explained further that, “[the] unprofessional conduct took place on Thursday, 1 July 2021 and at a time when the Commanding Officer of the soldiers and the Chairman of the Regional Security Council were both out of town on official engagements.



"Internal disciplinary measures have been instituted to deal with all those who will be found culpable in this unprofessional conduct by the soldiers,” the statement read.



