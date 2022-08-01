Unregistered SIMs can’t receive calls after August - Ursula warns

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communication and Digitization Minister

The ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise which was billed to end on Sunday, 31 July 2022, has been extended to 30 September 2022.

The second deadline extension was announced by the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, at a press briefing on Sunday.



“The programme will be extended to 30 September to end the anniversary of its commencement, which will give us a full year”, she told journalists.

“Any SIM that has not been registered by end of August will be barred from receiving services”, she warned.