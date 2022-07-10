Unregistered car runs into three siblings

File photo of an accident scene

An unregistered saloon car has run into three young brothers of the same parents at Obrachire within the Awutu Senya West District of the Central region.

The driver of the black car is a guy believed to be in his 20s together with his wife and two kids.



He veered off the road and ran into a container store, and trampled over the children named Nathaniel, Jerry, and Francis aged 14, 12, and 4 respectively.



The victims were badly injured.

Family and neighbors wailed as they were rushed to the hospital, the driver reported himself to the police while his wife, who also sustained an injury, and their children sought medical attention too.



Unconfirmed reports indicate that one of the victims had passed on.