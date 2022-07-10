0
Menu
News

Unregistered car runs into three siblings

Accident Scene.jpeg File photo of an accident scene

Sun, 10 Jul 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

An unregistered saloon car has run into three young brothers of the same parents at Obrachire within the Awutu Senya West District of the Central region.

The driver of the black car is a guy believed to be in his 20s together with his wife and two kids.

He veered off the road and ran into a container store, and trampled over the children named Nathaniel, Jerry, and Francis aged 14, 12, and 4 respectively.

The victims were badly injured.

Family and neighbors wailed as they were rushed to the hospital, the driver reported himself to the police while his wife, who also sustained an injury, and their children sought medical attention too.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that one of the victims had passed on.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide