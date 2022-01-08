Until Manasseh apologizes to Mahama, ignore him; he has zero credibility - Victoria Hammah

Former Deputy Communications Minister, Victoria Hammah

A former Deputy Communications Minister in the erstwhile John Mahama administration is admonishing members of the National Democratic Congress to ignore controversial journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.

According to her Mr. Azure Awuni has no credibility and until he apologizes to former President John Mahama for his unprofessional works against him, he (Manasseh) is not worth their time.



Her reaction comes after the Militia-in-the-city docuseries maker launched an attack ok Paul Adom Otchere, journalist and TV host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV who serves as Board Chairman of Ghana Airport.



He had wondered why the Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Paul Adom-Otchere was involved in the procurement of Christmas decorations after he( Mr Adom-Otchere) admitted to procuring the decorations for the airports as part of celebrating last year’s Christmas.



The journalist who has refused to condemn his godfather Otabil’s Capital Bank saga state cash saga said his response to Adom Otchere is because the resources of the state are involved.

Victoria Hamah believes the NDC should distance itself and its agents and assigns from Manasseh Azure Awuni.



“Does this guy have any credibility to be celebrated by some NDC activists just because this time around Paul Adom-Otchere is on his radar?” She asked.



“Have we soon forgotten about the outrageous very unprofessional so-called investigation on the supposed “Ford bribe” allegations against President John Mahama? Well I haven’t forgotten and under no circumstances should he become a hero to any objective thinking political activist irrespective of political affiliation.” She explained.



She ended by saying Manasseh “owes John Mahama and NDC an unqualified apology!”