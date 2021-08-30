Until Suhum MP’s driver is jailed, I will not rest - Amoani

Amoani sustained cutlass wounds in the head during the melee that broke out at a funeral

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter who was allegedly assaulted by the Suhum Member of Parliament's driver has threatened to seek legal redress.

Amoani Peter, the supporter, suffered cutlass wounds in the hands of the said driver at a funeral of the father of another NPP member at Suhum over the weekend.



The Suhum Police Command in the Eastern Region is pursuing one Jamalo for inflicting wounds on another person named Kwasi Amoani at a funeral ceremony in Suhum on Saturday, August 28, 2021.



The suspect is said to be the driver of the Suhum Member of Parliament.



He allegedly attacked the victim, who is also a member of the NPP communications team, after a misunderstanding ensued at the funeral of another party communicator.



The fight was between supporters of the MP and another who has expressed interest in contesting the incumbent MP.

The fight disrupted the funeral and resulted in the victim's injury, who was later treated at the Suhum Government Hospital.



Narrating his ordeal on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Amoani said he would pursue the matter in court and until the driver of the MP is jailed, he will not rest.



He expressed disappointment in the Suhum MP, Kwadjo Asante, for failing to show leadership.



According to him, he and his team had arrived at the grounds to meet with the MP, but the MP claimed not to know them, and so, they planned to leave the funeral grounds.



"However, the women organizer took the microphone and insulted us.

This was what caused the free-for-all fight, and in an attempt to call for calm, I was attacked by the MP's driver."



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that" I will fight this case to its logical conclusion. I will pursue the matter in court and ensure that the MP's driver is severely punished. I was only calling for calm, but the driver hit me with the cutlass".



He indicated that the attack was unfortunate because he had nothing to do with what happened.