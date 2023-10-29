Until evidence is provided, claims of vote-buying are mere allegations – Justin Kodua

Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK), General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua, says claims of vote-buying in the ongoing campaign for flagbearership are mere allegations.

He says every claim should be backed by evidence.



“Unless maybe you caught someone taking money or someone paying money to a delegate. At the end of the day, when a person makes allegations, they should be backed by evidence. If you make allegations and you don’t bring evidence, should I be going around asking delegates how much they took from candidates?” he said.



He continued, “At the end of the day, there is a difference between making a statement out there and officially presenting it to the party. The question you should ask me is whether the party received any petition to that effect, which is no. So if the party hasn’t received any petitions and certain statements are made, I will consider it a political strategy”.

Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that some constituency chairmen were paid an amount of GHC 100,000 and provided with pickup trucks during the superdelegates conference.



This has been described as lies by the camp of the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.