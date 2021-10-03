Untreated vaginal infection may delay your pregnancy – Health Expert

Health Expert and Deputy Chief Health Tutor Paulina Siaw Akoto

Women have been asked to ensure that any infection In their vaginas are given serious attention and treated.

According to Health Expert and Deputy Chief Health Tutor Paulina Siaw Akoto an untreated infection can cause a delay in childbirth.



She indicates that untreated infections can block a woman’s fallopian tubes and other reproductive organs and therefore could delay pregnancy.



Paulina Siaw Akoto believes that it’s imperative women seek medical care anytime they have infections.

“I’m not saying it’s the cause but I’m saying that if you get an infection and you don’t treat it, it may delay your pregnancy because most of the time, these infections block your fallopian tube and other childbearing systems in the woman.”



Paulina Siaw advocated for a healthy vagina by advising women to ensure they clean their reproductive organs very well to ensure that they do not smell as a result of the urine.