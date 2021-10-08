Up your game after confirmation – Adam Bonaa to Dampare

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

A Security Expert, Mr. Adam Bonaa, has asked the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to scale up his effort to reduce crimes to the lowest level after his confirmation.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to confirm him as the substantive IGP today Friday, October 8.



The President had earlier commended him for the work he has done so far since his appointment as the acting IGP.



He said he feels vindicated for appointing him due to the good work done so far.



“He has so far vindicated my decision to appoint him,” President Akufo-Addo said on October 1, 2021, when he commissioned 129 Cadet Officers into the Senior Officers Corps of the Ghana Police Service during a graduation ceremony at the Ghana Police Academy in Accra.

COP Dampare was appointed as Acting IGP on August 1.



Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Komla Adom on the mid-day news on Friday, October 8, Mr. Adams Bonaa said “I have higher expectations which are born out of the fact that obviously when you are in acting position, the idea of uncertainty, you don’t know if you are going to be confirmed or you are not going to be confirmed.



“Secondly as he was appointed to be in an acting position he has done some changes that seem to be working. You can see there are police officers everywhere especially in major cities like Accra.



“My expectation is that once he is confirmed he is going to up his game more than we are seeing to ensure that criminal activities are reduced to the bare minimum and discipline within the service. Some of us want to see discipline within the service also improved."