‘Up your lobbying skills for more developmental projects - Asante Youth Association tells Ashanti MPs

Member of the Asante Youth Association (AYA), Osei Kofi Acquah

A member of the Asante Youth Association (AYA), Osei Kofi Acquah, says Ashanti region parliamentarians need to up their lobbying skills to bring developmental projects to the region.

He said the MPs have failed to lobby for developmental projects in the region despite their contribution to the economic development of the entire country.



Osei Kofi Acquah, who is also the National Youth organizer for the Convention People’s Party (CPP), was contributing to a panel discussion on Otec FM’s political show “Dwabrem” on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.



His comment came after the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II demands that the region being the stronghold of NPP deserves more developments from President Nana Akufo Addo's government.



Osei Kofi Acquah supporting the Asantehene statement wondered why the region that has ensured political power victories for the ruling NPP has to be totally neglected by President Nana Akufo Addo.



He was of the view that the MPs should not wait for the occupant of the Golden Stool to remind the government of its promise to develop the region.

This, he blamed the Ashanti MPs for their selfish interest that has led to their inability “to lobby developmental projects to the region”.



“The Ashanti region has stood loyal to the NPP in winning political powers for the NPP, in addition to being the hub of agricultural raw materials and natural resources like gold, timber, and bauxite among others, but the region is yet to benefit from the share of the national cake,” he fumes.



“The Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu should take the lead blame for his inability to site even one project in his Suame constituency. The other MPs have also followed suit and done nothing for their constituencies,” he told the host, Dr. Cash.



He warned that “the pelting and throwing of sachet water to Hon Kyei Mensah Bonsu in his constituency recently must be replicated to the other Ashanti MPs to awake them to their senses, even if we have to whip them.”