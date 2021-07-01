Upheaval in Ejura is institutionalization of state sponsored thuggery – NDC

National Communications Officer(NDC), Sammy Gyamfi

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (DNC) have demanded the immediate prosecution of persons who have been arrested and all the other assailants of “Kaaka” who they claim are known associates of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejura, Mohammed Salisu Bamba.

They also want the immediate dismissal and prosecution of the Bamba, because they believe he, as Chairman of the Municipal Security Council, sanctioned the deployment of armed Military and Police personnel who shot into the crowd of peaceful protestors and murdered the two young men in cold blood.



NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS CONSOLES FAMILIES OF VICTIMS OF STATE-SPONSORED EJURA KILLINGS AND CALLS FOR SWIFT PROSECUTION OF ALL CULPRITS INVOLVED

The Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has this morning dispatched a delegation to the town of Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



The visit comes in the wake of the mindless killing of Mohammed Ibrahim alias Kaaka by known assailants said to be bodyguards of the Municipal Chief Executive of Ejura, Mohammed Salisu Bamba and the subsequent murder of two other individuals, namely, Nasiru Yussif and Murtala Mohammed by a combined team of military and police personnel.



The NDC condemns in no uncertain terms the killing of “Kaaka”, a social media activist who has been using the power of social media to champion change and development in the Ejura community. “Kaaka”s activism predates the Akufo-Addo government, as he has always been known to be an influencer who highlights the ills of his society in dynamic ways to achieve the desired development for his community.



For him to have therefore been ambushed and killed by persons believed to be bodyguards of the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejura, who accused him of making the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government unpopular, is most unfortunate and reprehensible to say the least.



As if this incident was not dastardly enough, the youth of Ejura who took to the streets to protest the killing of their compatriot were then met with the brute force of uniformed military and police officers, who pointed their guns into the crowd, took aim and shot into the unarmed, harmless protesting civilians, killing two people instantly and injuring several others.

These incidents yet again highlight the institutionalization of violence and state-sponsored thuggery that have taken center-stage under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo. The NDC has constantly bemoaned how state security has been abused and used as a veritable weapon of oppression against Ghanaians by the tyrannical Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.



The NDC joins other well-meaning Ghanaians in moral society, the media and from all walks of life, in condemning the gruesome killing of the three individuals, and thus demand that justice be served without delay in order to appease the souls of the departed, their families and to serve as a lesson to all who think they can act criminally and brazenly get away with same.



Even as we console and support the families whose loved ones were murdered and injured few days ago, we wish to call for the following immediate actions from the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government:



1. The immediate prosecution of persons who have been arrested and all the other assailants of “Kaaka” who are known associates of the MCE for Ejura, Mohammed Salisu Bamba.



2. The immediate dismissal and prosecution of the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejura, Mohammed Salisu Bamba, who as Chairman of the Municipal Security Council, sanctioned the deployment of armed Military and Police personnel who shot into the crowd of peaceful protestors and murdered the two young men in cold blood.

3. The immediate interdiction and prosecution of the District Police Commander and the Army Commander who sanctioned the said mindless deployment of the trigger-happy Military and Police Officers on the day.



4. The interdiction, arrest and prosecution of the military and police officers who were deployed on the day, especially those caught on camera squatting and shooting directly into the crowd of protesters.



The NDC’s delegation comprises, Comrade Joshua Hamidu Akamba, National Organiser, Comrade Sammy Gyamfi, National Communication Officer, Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw, National Women Organizer, Comrade George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer, Comrade Peter Boamah Otokunor, Deputy General Secretary, Comrade Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections, Mr. Haruna Rashied, Director of IT, Comrade Kobby Barlon, Deputy National Organzier, Comrade Ruth Dela Sedoh, Deputy National Women Organizer, and Comrade Edem Agbana, Deputy National Youth Organiser.



Signed,



SAMMY GYAMFI

(National Communication Officer)