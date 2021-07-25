Uphold your integrity to facilitate development - Nyanful Krampah

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI

Source: GNA

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, the immediate past President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, has implored all stakeholders in the Country's development to demonstrate a high sense of integrity and patriotism in their respective endeavours.

He said; “it takes committed and dedicated people in building a developed and strong nation” and advised Ghanaians to cultivate the right attitude towards developmental issues to help transform the economy.



Obrempong Krampah, who is the Omanhen of Gomoa Traditional Area, made the call when the Regional Minister, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan paid a courtesy call on him at his palace to officially introduce herself and seek support, advice, guidance, and directions to help develop the Region.



He challenged Ghanaians to emulate the selflessness with which the Country's forefathers fought to liberate the nation from colonial rule.



Obrempong Krampah pledged his unwavering support to the Minister and noted that developing the Region was crucial if its narrative as being the poorest should change.



He appealed for the construction of a vocational school in the area to support students interested in skills training to aid the transition of young people into the world of work and industry.



At the palace of Nana Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II, the Omanhen of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, he asked the Minister to engage the Road Ministry to construct the deplorable road networks which was causing a lot of problems in the area.

He urged her to ensure that the new market at Gomoa got all the social amenities and also had security issues solved because it would soon be an international market



Odeefo Akyin V, Omanhen of Ekumfi Traditional Area, at his palace told the Minister to pay attention to the Fruit Juice Company under the one District one Factory (IDIF) initiative to help boost the economy and create more jobs for the people.



Mrs. Assan on her part commended the chiefs for their support and assured them that the necessary actions would be taken to resolve their concerns and problems.



She paid a working visit to the staff of Gomoa West, Central, and Ekumfi District Assemblies and urged them to assist management to develop the Region.



The Regional Minister called on them to as technocrats, desist from party politics at the workplace and concentrate on the Region's growth and development.