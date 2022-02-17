Upper East Museums to educate children on heritage

A group making a cultural display

Source: GNA

The Upper East Regional Museums and Monuments Board have held a special workshop to expose school children and the public to artefacts and leather wares being produced in the region.

Dubbed the ‘Hands-on Project’ the workshop was sponsored by the French Embassy in Ghana and formed part of the renovation and facelift of the museum’s gallery.



Ms. Prisca Na’ambome Yenzie, the Regional Officer, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, reiterated the poor visits of school children to the museum, making them lose the significance and essence of the existence of the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB).



She said the Museums had the mandate “to acquire, protect, conserve and document the country’s movable and immovable material and cultural heritage for posterity.”



Ms. Yenzie said the ‘Hands-on Project’ provided the children with another opportunity to see and show to their parents and friends, positive things about the museum and the new project, when they visit and feel the processes of starting and finishing off handcrafts preserved at the gallery.

She said the project served as an educational centre for all and urged parents to allow pupils and students in high schools to visit the museum to learn more about their heritage and experience as well as obtain skills from the centre.



She said through the new project, the GMMB started field visits to begin pictorial exhibitions of some heritage sites, including the Teng Zuk shrine in the Talensi District and the Bongo rocks in the Bongo district.



Ms. Yenzie said inadequate logistical support and the fast rate of encroachment on the GMMB lands were some of the challenges being faced by the office.