Upper East NPP Women’s Organizer-elect thanks delegates

Upper East Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women’s Organizer-elect, Georgina Ayamba

Source: GNA

Madam Georgina Ayamba, the Upper East Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women’s Organizer-elect, has expressed gratitude to delegates of the Party for the confidence reposed in her to retain her position.

The re-elected Women’s Organizer, who is the only female among the nine newly elected Party executives, polled 215 votes out of 305 valid votes cast and one rejected to retain her position, while Madam Margaret Akagwire who contested her, polled 90 votes.



In an interview with journalists after the results were declared, Madam Ayamba expressed gratitude to God for the victory, and said, “I also want to thank the delegates of Upper East region for giving me another mandate to serve the Women’s wing of NPP for another four years.”



Flanked by her supporters, she expressed that: “I thank them so much for what they have done, this victory calls for more work to be done, galvanize support from women across the region towards the Party’s victory in 2024.



“For giving me another four years again, means, I have to work harder to prove myself, lead the women so that whatever we couldn’t do, we will do it and improve upon what we did before, so that come 2024, NPP in Upper East region will move to the next level.”



Out of the 10 executive positions contested, the incumbent Chairman, Mr Anthony Namoo retained his position with 114 votes out of 306 valid votes cast, while Mr Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim polled four votes, Mr Filson Awankua 42 votes, Mr Bugri A. Ibrahim 11, Mr Jerry Asamani Aladago 36, and Dr Moses Kwabena Atinga, 99 votes for the Chairmanship position.

Mr Isaac Adawele Atasige also polled 145 votes and beat four other aspirants for the position of First Vice Chairman, while Mr Moses Badeabo Bampil polled 146 to be elected as the Second Vice Chairman when Mr Kunaba Ageyure Aghana and Mr Samuel A. Atiru polled 36 and 122 votes respectively.



For the Regional Secretary and Assistant Secretary Positions, Mr Elvis Figo A. Awonekai and Mr Atangiba M. Shakiru polled 202 and 142 votes respectfully to be elected after they each beat two other aspirants in their categories.



Mr Daniel N. Ayine polled 163 to beat Mr Joseph Awinpanga Akanfaba who polled 143 votes for the Regional Treasurer position, while Mr Charles Taleog Ndanbon topped the Regional Organizer position with 152 votes.



Mr Peter Ayinbisa Ayamga, a former District Chief Executive for Bongo and Mr Mark Ayamga who both contested the Region’s Organizer position, polled 126 and 28 votes respectively.



Six persons contested the Regional Youth Organizer position, which was won by Mr Musah Salahu-deen with 147 votes.

Mr Salley Musah Delwinde won the Nasara Coordinator position with 188 votes to beat Mr Ustarz Seidu Abass who had 118 votes out of 306 total votes cast.



