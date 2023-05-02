1
Menu
News

Upper East records 43 road crash figures in first quarter of 2023

Road Crash File photo

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Upper East Region

The Upper East Region has recorded 43 road crashes in the first quarter of 2023.

This involved 70 vehicles of all categories.

There were about 20 fatalities and 59 deaths. In addition, pedestrian knockdowns were reported to have witnessed an increase.

This was made known by the Assistant Planning Manager of the National Road Safety Authority of the Upper East Region, Benewel Antwi Dauda, in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure.

He noted with worry that the figures this quarter were very alarming. He made this assertion in comparison with the records of previous years.

"This year, the figures are very poor. Let me tell you the fact. The situation isn't good at all. It is terrible compared to last year," he cried.

He attributed the worrying development to the negative attitude of road users toward road traffic regulations.

He mentioned the Tanzui traffic light intersections as a hot spot for road accidents.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law
National Cathedral US registration address leads to 'fraudulent' location - Ablakwa reveals
Here are Ablakwa's five new National Cathedral 'bombshells' after US trip
National Cathedral consultant paid US$6m operates from warehouse - Ablakwa reveals
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians