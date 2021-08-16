Upper West Floods: Roads Minister visits Nadowli, promises to fix roads

Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Roads and Highways Minister

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Nadowli-Kaleo, Katherine T. Lankono, has confirmed that the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, has visited the community after a 24-hour torrential rain in the Upper West Region left some parts of the region submerged in floodwater.

It has been reported that about 45 kilometres of the asphalted roads at different sections of the region have been washed away and replaced with deep pits containing large volumes of water.



According to Katherine T. Lankono, the Minister was present to “assess” the situation and find the best possible solution to the situation.



She told Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, “Fortunately, the road minister is with us to assess to see the way forward and rectify the bridge and fix the road immediately. The roads have been in existence for about 25 years or more. But because the area is a low line is, it is expected that these rains will cause havoc.”



Meanwhile, the DCE has appealed to Ghanaians for support as she discloses that the floods have cut off the Nadowli district from the capital and surrounding towns.



She added that the flooding has destroyed large tracts of farmlands and homes, rendering many in the affected communities homeless.

The rain started on Thursday evening and persisted till Friday evening and continued on Saturday afternoon, after taking a breather in the morning.







The water washed away major culverts along the Wa-Nadowli and Nadowli -Jirapa/Lawra highways respectively as well as the Tumu-Bolgatanga stretch and some other feeder roads that connected some communities and districts.



About 80 communities were cut off from the regional capital, Wa, whereas over 20 structures have collapsed in Nadowli. Several acres of farmlands have also been submerged in water posing threat to the young crops that were springing up.