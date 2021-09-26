Upper West GTA appealed to public to patronize tourist sites

Ghana Tourism Authority

Source: GNA

The Upper West Regional Office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has appealed to the public to patronize tourism sites in the area to experience rich culture and hospitality.

That they said would contribute to the development of Tourism in the region and the country as a whole if the public generated interest in tourism.



Mr Moses Ndebugri, Regional Director of the Authority who made the appeal in a press release copied the Ghana News Agency in Wa at the weekend said they would mark World Tourism Day with visits to tourist sites to interact with Tourists Site Managers and Tourism Guides on their level of adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.



The commemoration of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) World Tourism Day is held annually on 27th September to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.

The GTA under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will be celebrating this year’s World Tourism Day at Hohoe in the Volta Region on the theme: “Tourism for Inclusive Growth”.



There will be a health walk and a grand durbar of Chiefs and people.