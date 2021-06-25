Upper West MDAs sign Performance Contract

MDAs signing their contract

Source: GNA

Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the Upper West Region have signed the 2021 Performance Contract that will guide the activities of the MDAs towards delivering life-changing services to the people.

The signing of the Performance Contract was a requirement of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (ACT 936) and would help promote high level of performance by the Assemblies.



Speaking at the signing ceremony in Wa on Thursday, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, said there had been an increased demand for improved service delivery at the local level.



He urged the Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) to make resources available for the effective execution of the planned projects and activities in the Performance Contract and the Annual Action Plan of the Assemblies to help improve the livelihoods of the people.



Dr. Salih said government had signed a social contract with the people of Ghana and that it was the MMDAs that could help the government to meet the targets of that contract.



“I am convinced that the effective implementation of these agreements you are about to sign will facilitate the transformation of our communities so as to improve the lot of our people, and ultimately, the agenda the government has set for itself”, he stated.

He acknowledged the challenges confronting the Assemblies, including poor attitude towards work, and called for harmonious relationship between the staff, the MDCD and the MDCEs to help meet the development needs of the districts.



The Minister said there were currently several ways of assessing the performances of the districts aside the Performance Contract saying, “What this means is that … a lot is expected of you at the end of the year”.



Some of these modes of assessment he identified included the District Assembly Performance Assessment Tool, the District League Table by the Centre for Democratic Governance (CDD) and the Regional Coordinating Council’s quarterly monitoring of MMDAs among others.



Dr. Thaddeus Arkum Aasoglenang, the MCE for Nandom, who spoke on behalf of the MDCEs, said signing the Performance Contract was a pledge they had made and would work with the staff of the Assemblies to achieve the contract targets.



He said they would work assiduously to ensure that they stand tall among their peers in other regions saying, “We will not let the RCC and the government down”.