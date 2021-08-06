Upper West Region records 8 new coronavirus cases

The total COVID-19 cases in the region now stand at 506 with 8 active cases and 19 deaths

Correspondence from Upper West Region

Coronavirus active cases in the Upper West Region have shot up to 8, the Regional Health Directorate has revealed.



Speaking to GhanaWeb Thursday, August 5, 2021, Mr. John Maapke, the Regional Health Promotion Officer and Head of the COVID-19 Risk Communication Team in the region, disclosed that 8 new COVID-19 infections had been recorded as of Thursday, August 5.



According to him, whilst 6 out of the 8 infected persons had recent travel history out of the region, all the 8 persons were however stable and on self-isolation, with health officers continuing with contact tracing for testing at the Wa Municipal hospital.



Whereas Wa Municipal leads the league with 6, Lambussie district and Lawra Municipal have a case each.



Mr. John appealed to the media in the region to continue to educate the general public on the need to abide by the Coronavirus safety protocols.

"We appeal to you to use your platforms to help educate the general public on the need to observe 2-meter physical distance in public places, frequently wash/sanitize hands, avoid crowded areas as much as possible, cover mouth/nose when coughing/sneezing, and properly wear a facemask when in closed public spaces, " he urged.



Mr. John was however quick to add that the Health Directorate was yet to undertake Gene sequencing to identify the type of variants of the infections recorded.



He clarified: "Kindly be informed that gene sequencing has not been done on these cases, and so we do not yet know the type of variants involved. What is important is that the aforementioned public health measures are very effective against all the known variants currently circulating globally."



The total COVID-19 cases in the region now stand at 506 with 8 active cases and 19 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.