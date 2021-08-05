Upper West Region records additional three new cases of COVID-19

File photo

Source: GNA

Three more new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Upper West Region according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

This brings to a total of eight new cases recorded by the region.



Six are from the Wa Municipality whereas Lambussie District and Lawra Municipality have recorded one case each.



Mr John Maakpe, the Regional Health Promotion Officer and Head of the COVID-19 Risk Communication Team in the region disclosed this to the media on Wednesday.

"We are doing contact tracing and collecting samples for testing purposes", he said.



Mr Maakpe added that the region now had a testing site at the Wa Municipal Hospital which made it a lot easier for them to do testing.



Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region currently stands at 506 with six active cases and 19 deaths since 2020.