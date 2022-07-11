Upper West Regional Coordinating Council relates well with GBA — Minister

Minister Bin Salih (right) with GBA president Mr. Yaw Acheampong Boafo

Source: GNA

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, says the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) is relating well with the members of the Ghana Bar Association in the region.

He said as a result of the good relations, for the first time, six lawyers were posted to work in the region.



In appreciation, he said, the RCC had identified a facility to be rehabilitated to serve as a residential accommodation for the lawyers.



“I am having talks with the Attorney General for his support to ensure that the facility is renovated for the lawyers to stay and deliver justice to our people”, he said.



Dr. Bin Salih made this known when the National President of the GBA, Mr. Yaw Acheampong Boafo and other executives of the GBA, paid a courtesy call on him at his office at the weekend.



The Regional Minister notified the GBA about the intention of the authorities of Simon Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies to establish a law faculty at the university.

He appealed to the GBA for its inputs to enable the university authorities and the people of the region to realise “this dream”.



“Your inputs in the realisation of the peoples’ dream would be very much appreciated; as we are looking to see a vibrant and standardised law faculty soon at the university”, he pointed out.



“Aside, I also dare say that of the former 10 regions in the country, it is only the Upper West Region that has no court complex facility.



“I am, therefore, pleading with the GBA and the Judicial Council to come in strongly to advocate on behalf of the region to have one”, he added.



Dr. Bin Salih commended the Nadowli-Kaleo District Assembly for putting up a court facility to help bring justice delivery closer to the people and tasked the other municipal and district assemblies in the region to emulate the Nadowli–Kaleo District.

The Regional Minister expressed regret at the death of lawyer Richard Badombie and appealed to the people responsible to unearth the truth of his death not to relent but to work assiduously to bring the perpetrators to face the law.



Mr Acheampong Boafo said the GBA was in the region to attend the funeral of the late Lawyer Richard Badombie who was murdered on the Bole-Kumasi Highway and also to fraternise with members of the GBA in the region to learn of challenges and problems affecting their welfare and operations.



He hinted that the GBA was intending to hold its 2025 annual general congress in the Upper West Region and appealed to the RCC to facilitate the process on behalf of the GBA when the time comes.



The GBA National President said the Judicial Council would be swearing in 17 lawyers into the Bar and gave the assurance that some of them would be posted to the Upper West Region while the issue of the court complex would also be considered.