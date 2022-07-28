0
Upper West Regional hospital to carry out mass burial for unidentified bodies

70481494 File photo

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Upper West Regional Hospital morgue is calling on the general public, especially persons who have not seen their relatives for some time now, to contact the hospital’s mortuary unit, as it has recorded some unknown dead bodies.

This is to avert such bodies from being added to the “unknown bodies earmarked for mass burial.”

A public notice issued and signed by the Medical Director of the facility, Dr Robert Amesiya on Wednesday, 27 July 2022, said: “The Upper West Regional Hospital mortuary has recorded eleven unknown bodies from 2020 till date.

“Currently the mortuary does not have enough space to preserve more dead bodies because of these bodies.”

It continued that the management of the hospital is, therefore “compelled to organise a mass burial for these bodies to enable the mortuary unit to have space for other bodies.”

It added that the mass burial will be carried out 21 days after the release of the public notice.

Find below the list of bodies:

