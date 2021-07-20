Upper West regional minister calls for intensified sensitization on the negative effects of homosexuality

Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan, Contributor

Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, has called for increased sensitization on the negative effects of the practice of homosexuality so as to discourage the practice and also aid those already in the act to reform.

While recommending the sensitization of the youth, the minister urged Islamic scholars, traditional and opinion leaders to educate people on the negative consequences of practicing homosexuality.



Quoting from the Holy Qur'an, the soft-spoken politician added that homosexuality, apart from being forbidden in Islam, also has "serious negative health effects."



He said sexually transmitted diseases are more prevalent among same-sex couples than straight couples.

"According to the Ghana AIDS Commission, sexual transmitted diseases are more higher among same-sex couples than straight couples. As muslims, it is time we intensified the sensitization of the youth about the negative effects of these practices and help those involved in the act to reform."



Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih made these remarks Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in a speech after the Eid ul-adha prayers at the Jubilee park in Wa.



"These practices are strange and not in tendem with our culture. As Muslims, the Holy Qur'an in Surah Ash-Shuara (Qur'an chapter 26 verses 160 - 174) narrates the story of Lut and how his people were destroyed by the wrath of Allaah because their men engaged in lustful canal acts between themselves."