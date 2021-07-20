Upsurge in coronavirus cases means we’ve let our guards down – Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo says he’s greatly worried over the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Speaking at the Eid Ul Adha Prayers at the National Mosque in Accra, he blamed the non-adherence to COVID-19 protocols for the recent increase in numbers.



“The coronavirus pandemic is still with us unfortunately and this has meant that for the second year running we are having to hold a subdued eid celebration. As we continue to count on the grace of God to protect our country from the ravages of the pandemic, we can only minimize its health effect and avoid a full-blown third wave if we continue to be responsible and observe the safety and hygiene protocol.



“The recent increase in the number of infections is a source of worry for me and indeed for all Ghanaians. From the rising numbers, it is safe to conclude that we’ve left our guards down. We are beginning to live our lives, we conduct our businesses as though we are in normal times. It is important to repeat that the virus is still with us and until each and every one of us receives a double dose of the vaccine, the protocol must continue to be a part and parcel of our daily activities.”

President Akufo Addo noted that the government is working hard to meet the target of vaccinating 20 million Ghanaians.



Per the Ghana Health Service data on COVID-19 as of 16th July 2021, Ghana currently has 3,281 active cases with 815 deaths.