Urban Roads to revamp malfunctioning traffic lights in Eastern Region

File photo: Traffic light

Source: GNA

The Department of Urban Roads (DUR) in the Eastern Region says efforts are being made to upgrade and construct additional signalized intersections, traffic lights, to avoid gridlocks and pedestrian knockdowns.

The Department is considering the construction of two additional signalized intersections at Osabene/Mile 50 and Oti Boateng SHS in Koforidua, one at Obomeng, Akuse Junction, and Asaman Kese/Akroso intersection.



This was disclosed to the Ghana News Agency in Koforidua by Mr Ebenezer Kam, the Eastern Regional Maintenance Engineer of the Department of Urban Roads.



Ghana News Agency investigations show that some traffic lights at the principal intersections are not functioning, despite the electricity supply. The lights are either all amber in the day or do not display any signal at all.



In some areas, it is either showing red or yellow or green without changing. The GNA further discovered that most of the traffic lights are old-fashioned, use electricity to function, as none appeared to be using solar energy.



However, officials of the Department of Urban Roads under the Ministry of Roads and Highways in the Eastern Region say the Department began rolling out a solar system to power traffic lights in 2014.

Mr Kam indicated that plans were afoot to restore and give a facelift to 16 traffic lights in the region, out of which 13 are functioning and three not working.



When asked when additional traffic lights were to be expected, he responded that a proposal had been submitted to the headquarters awaiting approval.



He attributed malfunctioning traffic lights at various intersections in different parts of the region to faulty controllers, manholes, poles, and stolen cables.



The most affected intersections are (Ada Rd/Hospital Rd/Nana Kweku Boateng 1) at Koforidua and Nana Asantewaa/Nana Attafua 1 Rd (Akim Oda Hospital) at Birim Central Municipal Assembly



But the defects of the Kassadjan Rd/Aburi Rd (Poly Junction) traffic light have been blamed on power supply failure which officials said has been reported to the contractor in charge of maintenance.

Mr Kam said those earmarked for upgrading included Nana Asafo Adjei Rd/Nana Osei Hwedie Rd (B Foster) and Nana Asafo Adjei Rd/Old Estate Rd (Bula Spot)



“In various intersections where they are not functioning, approval has been given to Facol Limited, Contractor, in charge to upgrade,” He said.



He added that other intersections within Eastern Region were also being studied for consideration.



Traffic lights on nearly all major roads in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, have not been functioning for months, raising concerns of road accidents and knockdowns among motorists and pedestrians.



Many of the traffic lights found on the major routes in the city are faulty, and the signals have not been working for months, causing heavy gridlocks during rush hours and market days.