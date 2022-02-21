Urgently finance work of persons with disabilities - Ghana Federation of Disability

The President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations, Mawunyo Yakor-Dagbah

The President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations, Mawunyo Yakor-Dagbah, delivered a presentation at the Global Disability Summit Side Event on the Key to Implementation of UNCRPD.

It was on the theme, "Long Term Funding to Develop and Strengthen Disabled People Organisations."



She spoke among other things about the need for more support for persons living with disabilities.



"I call on Commonwealth Heads of Government particularly those in the developing countries to take on board as a matter of urgency financially resourcing DPOs/OPDs for the sustenance of their effective work which ultimately benefits the government," she said.

See her full presentation below:



