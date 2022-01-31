Ursula Owusu inspects works on West Link road project

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency

The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, on Saturday, January 29, 2022, inspected ongoing works on the Western Link road project.

The Western Link road is an alternative route to the main Dansoman Highway, which goes through the St. Bernadette School area all the way to Dansoman Last Stop.



The project was part of the many road works which began in the Ablekuma West Constituency in 2018.



Already, about 45 kilometers of asphalt roads have been constructed in the Constituency linking the major routes in the Dansoman estates and the Shiabu beach area.



On completion, the Western Link road will be another strategic addition to the road works executed in the Constituency over the last four years.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful also took the opportunity to engage with constituents who live and work along the Western Link route.



The people appealed to the MP to keep the contractor on his toes to ensure speedy completion of the work.



Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful was accompanied on her tour by the Municipal Chief Executive of Ablekuma West, Mr. George Cyril Bray, and Presiding Member of the Assembly, Mrs. Emelia Agyemfra, Assembly Members, and some of her constituents.