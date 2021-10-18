Use 2024 elections to redeem yourself – Mahama tells EC boss

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Flagbearer and 2020 presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has asked the EC boss, Jean Mensah to redeem herself with the 2024 presidential elections.

This comment by the former President comes after the EC boss revealed that she saved funds by reducing the cost of the election from $13 per person in 2016 to $7.7 in 2020.



She also said the commission also cut down the time it took a voter to vote from 10 to 12 minutes per voter to three to five minutes.



"EC had only six months to conduct the elections, and that within that short space of time, we completed every electoral process, including introducing and deploying a new Biometric Voter Management System, comprising hardware and software, and preparing a new biometric voters register,” Jean Mensah said while speaking at the opening ceremony of the high-level parliamentary seminar on the theme: “Two decades of democratic elections in ECOWAS member states: Achievements, challenges and the way forward” in Winneba.



John Dramani Mahama, who seemed unhappy with the statement by the EC boss has asked her to redeem herself with the 2024 presidential elections since she conducted the worst election in the country in 2020.

According to the former President, Ghana has never had an election where eight people have been shot in the process and killed and that it would be unfair for the EC boss to describe such an election as the best election.



“We’ve had an election over and over again, people go, we go through the process we’ve not had people killed in the process and so that’s not acceptable. So, if you have an EC [Chair], if you notice what happened at Ayawaso West Wuogon and people were shot and wounded and I look at her at the Emile Short Commission and they ask her about violence in the election and she said they didn’t see any violence, so she’s got a mindset towards rigging the election for [NPP].”



“The EC “should not go praising themselves, they conducted one of the worst elections and I’m saying I don’t have the power to remove them and so they’ll be the EC commissioners for 2024 but they should use 2024 to redeem themselves,” John Mahama said during his ‘Thank You’ tour in the Volta Region.