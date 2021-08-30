Use Agenda 111 funds to build industries – Kofi Koranteng to government; says 1D1F is 'nonsense'

Independent Presidential Aspirant Kofi Koranteng

The money being pumped into building 111 hospitals across the country by the Akufo-Addo government, should be redirected into building industries instead, an independent presidential aspirant, Kofi Koranteng, has proposed.

In his view, it is more of a priority to industrialise so that the youth can gain employment to make some income, improve their living standards and consequently improve their quality of life, which, according to him, may even render the hospitals needless.



“You want to build 111 hospitals while the people you expect to seek healthcare from those facilities don’t have the money to pay for services to sustain them,” Mr Koranteng told Nana Yaw Adwenpa on CTV’s morning Dwabremu on Monday, 30 August 2021.



“The money you are using to build those 111 hospitals should be used to create industries for the youth to work in them for income so that they can use that to build our local economy,” he said on the programme.



When the host pointed out to him that the government already has an industrialisation programme, One District, One Factory, Mr Koranteng described it as “nonsense”.



According to him, “even the youth living in the areas that those factories are located keep migrating to Accra and Kumasi to sell dog chains because the government failed to do its research, so, the policy is neither science-based nor data-driven.”



“The 1D1F wasn’t based on any matrix that justifies that the location of the factories is beneficial to the local folks,” he argued.

“You don’t build hospitals for people who are poor and don’t have the money to pay for healthcare services so that the facilities can be sustained,” Mr Koranteng noted.



Such a system, he noted, “will collapse at some point."



“You must first of all give them jobs to build a lifestyle and make income,” he suggested.



“If they make the right income, look after themselves well and the quality of life rises, they will take very good care of themselves and the hospitals will not even be needed,” Mr Koranteng said.



“This is common sense.”



As far as he is concerned, “those in the NDC and NPP don’t have the mental capacity to lead Ghana.”