Use CCTV cameras, drones to curb clashes on university campuses – Cybersecurity expert

Drone

US-based cybersecurity expert, Lenin Aboagye, has urged Ghanaian public university authorities to employ the use of technological systems such as drones and Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras as a means of curbing violent clashes on campuses.

According to him, the citizen-police ratio was not enough for policemen to be permanently stationed on campuses, so “smarter” solutions were required to identify the perpetrators of such violent acts.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Kasapa FM, Mr Aboagye said the use of intelligent surveillance systems could complement the efforts and investigations of campus security and serve as a deterrent because offenders would be scared of being caught on camera.



He said such systems could be cost-effective if manufactured by students at the engineering departments of major public universities such as the University of Ghana, Legon and the KNUST.

His comments come in the wake of recent violent clashes between students of the Commonwealth and Sarbah Halls of the University of Ghana as well as this week’s violent clashes between students of the Katanga and Unity Halls of the KNUST.



He also urged university authorities to conduct comprehensive investigations into the two clashes and ensure that they do not recur.



Mr Aboagye said he was ready to assist in the implementation of a cybersecurity measures to improve security in the country.