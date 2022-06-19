Use Cape Coast-Yamoransa road to Twifo Praso – Ghana Highway Authority

A photo of the inaccessible road

Heavy rains recorded at Twifo-Praso

Cape Coast-Twifo Praso road inaccessible as rains collapse Jukwa bridge



Measures put in place to reinstate road, Roads Ministry



The Ghana Highway Authority has entreated persons travelling to Twifo Praso to use the Cape Coast-Yamoransa route.



This announcement comes after a bridge that links Cape Coast and Twifo Praso was washed away by raging water on Saturday, June 18, 2022.



The road became inaccessible to motorists after the heavy downpour.

Reacting to this unfortunate incident in a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the Ghana Highway Authority said, "The Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Ghana Highway Authority announces to the public that a section of the Cape coast -Twifo road is currently inaccessible."



"Motorists travelling between Cape Coast and Twifo Praso are advised to use the Cape Coast-Yamoransa (N1) – Assin Fosu – Twifo Praso (N8) Road," it added.



The Highway Authority further said necessary steps have been taken to ensure that the road cut at Junkwa is reinstated as soon as possible.



Read the Ghana Highway Authority press statement below:



