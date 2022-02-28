Use E-Levy to get NPP off the backs of your MPs – Atubiga advises

Stephen Atubiga

Former member of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Stephen Atubiga has advised the NDC to soften its stance on the proposed e-levy.

According to him, the NDCs can use the E-Levy to save their Members of Parliament who are having challenges with the law.



He also suggests that the toll booths across the country need to be reopened in order to provide extra cash to support subsidizing the e-levy.



Reaching the consensus he believes will be a win for both sides of the political divide.



Read His Full Statement Here

When I try telling you about the incompetence under useless chairman Ampofo leadership, you people don’t get it. Now, this is the first casualty of not thinking outside the box. They had all the opportunity to negotiate to protect all the NDC MPs with issues with the law when they were to approve the appointees in the party’s interest.



But what did they do? The usual lazy-minded people think they are punishing the NPP Government. In politics, some battles must be lost on the table in protecting the interest of the party that will give you power in the future.



The old ways of holding an opponent by the balls are long gone. Like I keep telling the NDC and JDM not all sitting governments are weak like them, not to use the power entrusted to them by the people to deliver their mandate to the people.



JDM and the leadership of the NDC should stop that cowardly act, and have a round table talk with the NPP on the E-levy. Reopening of the toll-booths should be a must, and the proceeds should offset the reduction of the E-levy rates.



Then negotiate protection for all the MPs having issues with the law. There are more days ahead for other fights .you never win a fight to lose your strength. Love you all.