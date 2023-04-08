1
Use Easter to pray for Ghana against LGBTQI+ influence – PNC to Christians

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has urged Christians to use the Easter season to reach out to God for protection against everything LGBTQI+.

“We wish to use this occasion to call on Christians to support the bill on proper human sexual values in parliament and to pray to God for the continuous protection of Ghana against LGBTQI+ influence”, the party said in a statement signed by General Secretary Janet Nabla, dated Friday, 7 April 2023.

The private members’ bill is being sponsored by MPs across the aisle in Ghana’s parliament.

It became a topical issue, for the umpteenth time, during the recent visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to Ghana.

At a joint press conference with President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, Accra, the US Vice President said she felt strongly about what she described a human rights issue.

For his part, Mr Akufo-Addo said his government was not behind the bill, stressing that it was being pushed by “just a handful of MPs”.

Mr Akufo-Addo said the bill was currently going through the parliamentary process, adding that he would step in at the right time.

Read the PNC’s full statement below:

The Press

LET’S CELEBRATE EASTER BY SACRIFICING FOR OUR COUNTRY JUST AS CHRIST SACRIFICED HIS LIFE TO SAVE MANKIND

The PNC wishes all Christians a Happy Easter celebration.

The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ changed the narrative of human history and infused hope, love and sacrifice into the world.

Christ’s sacrifice enjoined all believers to emulate him in their everyday life.

We must refrain from all forms of selfishness and greed that have bedeviled us as a nation but love one another and be each other’s keeper.

We wish to use this occasion to call on Christians to support the bill on proper human sexual values in parliament and to pray to God for the continuous protection of Ghana against LGBTQ+ influence.

May we learn from the sacrifices of Jesus Christ.

PNC: Service with Honesty

….Sign…

Janet Asana Nabla

General Secretary

